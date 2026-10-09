HBO's CRAZY RICH ASIANS Series Brings Back Original Stars
The new episodes pick up the story of Rachel and Nick nearly ten years after the film's release.
TODAY reported that HBO is developing a follow-up series to CRAZY RICH ASIANS, revisiting the love story of Rachel and Nick nearly a decade after the 2018 film's release. The segment detailed that the project will consist of eight episodes exploring what comes next for the couple, with members of the original film cast attached to return.
According to a prior BroadwayWorld report, HBO greenlit the project as a one-hour drama series based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling novels, picking up after the events of the film. Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Ronny Chieng are set as series regulars, with Michelle Yeoh recurring. Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film, is attached to showrun and executive produce alongside Kwan, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and the film's director Jon M. Chu.
The TODAY segment framed the series as a continuation of the central romance introduced in the film, with the new episodes set to follow the characters further into their relationship. No premiere date for the series was discussed in the segment.
Additional casting and production details beyond what has already been reported were not addressed in the clip. For more on the series order, read BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage: HBO Greenlit CRAZY RICH ASIANS Drama Series with Original Cast.
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