Constance Shulman to Join THE HOLES Cast Off-Broadway

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Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black, The Curse) will join the cast of The Holes, the Off-Broadway play by Max Wolf Friedlich, beginning November 2, taking over the role of Martha from Tina Benko. Directed by Michael Herwitz and starring Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, Shulman, and Jack Mulhern, the New York Times Critic's Pick is currently playing at wild project and has extended its run through November 29.

Shulman's screen credits include Orange Is the New Black, for which she shared three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, The Curse, Broad City, Furious, and Will Trent. She also voiced Patty Mayonnaise in Nickelodeon's animated series Doug. Her film credits include Fried Green Tomatoes, Weekend at Bernie's, Strawberry Mansion, and Giving Birth to a Butterfly. Shulman co-produced the documentary Looks Like Laury, Sounds Like Laury, named one of The New York Times' top 10 documentaries of 2015. She has also appeared in numerous stage productions.

The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism. The play was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts and is produced by Getts, Russell Kahn, and Adam Rodner. Robert Pattinson executive produces via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first foray into theater.

Since opening September 22, The Holes has attracted attention across both the cultural and theater landscapes, with coverage from Vogue, GQ, Interview Magazine, Variety, and The FADER. Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, the play was praised by the paper as 'gleefully weird,' while Vulture lauded its 'stretchy, amoebic metaphor' for capturing 'all sorts of of-the-moment anxieties.' Following a sold-out initial six-week run, the production has extended through November 29, bringing its total run to 12 weeks.

Event Details

Tickets are on sale now at theholesplay.com.

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