THE HOLES to Feature Original Music by Zack Villere Off-Broadway

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Zack Villere, the Louisiana-born experimental pop artist, producer, and illustrator, has joined Max Wolf Friedlich's THE HOLES to compose original music for the new Off-Broadway play.

With one foot in New York and the other in a self-imagined alter-earth, Villere has built a singular creative world across music and visual art. His protean, playful recordings and cartoons have caught the attention of Dijon, Tyler, the Creator, 454, Liv.e, and Rosalía. Since his album Little World was released, Villere has cultivated a devoted following drawn to his creative world.

For THE HOLES, Villere will create original music that becomes part of the play's larger sonic landscape, bringing his experimental approach to Friedlich's new work and further expanding the production's boundary-blurring creative vocabulary.

'Zack's work is as funny as it is tender,' says Friedlich. 'His music is whimsically earnest, and somehow serious without being self-serious. I've always felt a connection to his songs. He writes about male longing in a way that feels uniquely vulnerable, but never performative. It's very cool to have him on the project.'

The collaboration follows Friedlich's work with Devonté Hynes, who composed original music for JOB's 2024 Broadway transfer.

Tickets for THE HOLES are on sale now at https://theholesplay.com.

About The Holes

THE HOLES is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.

The production marks Max Wolf Friedlich's return to Off-Broadway following the breakout success of JOB, which premiered at Soho Playhouse in 2023 before transferring to Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater in 2024. Directed by Michael Herwitz, THE HOLES was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts and will be produced by Getts, Russell Kahn, and Adam Rodner. Robert Pattinson will executive produce via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first foray into theater.

Previews begin September 8, with opening night set for September 22 at Wild Project in New York City. The limited engagement runs through October 18.

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