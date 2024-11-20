Conor Oberst & Craig Wedren Share 'Justice To A Scream' From 'ALOK' Documentary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The filmmakers of the award-winning short documentary ALOK share the film’s end title track, “Justice to a Scream.” Co-written and performed by Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst (he/him) and Shudder to Think’s Craig Wedren (he/him), the track features lyrics that include lines from the film and poetry from the film’s subject, internationally acclaimed non-binary author, poet, comedian, and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon (they/them). Along with “Justice To A Scream,” ALOK also features a score by Wedren (YELLOWJACKETS) and Simón Wilson.

“Conor Oberst was my idol growing up,” notes Vaid-Menon. “I've always regarded his lyricism as among the very best of contemporary poetry and it's such a full circle moment to collaborate with him on this song. Literally a dream come true. And what a bop!"

“I am a longtime admirer of ALOK,” adds Oberst. “Their powerful writing, art and advocacy for transgender people and all people who suffer from the lunacy of ignorance and bigotry that permeates our society is inspirational. So when the opportunity to work on this song with Craig Wedren came along I was thrilled. I am also a big time, lifelong fan of Craig – from the amazing Shudder to Think records through his various projects and solo work. He possesses a truly one of a kind musical mind and a voice as unique and iconoclastic as he is. He has also been a great and treasured friend of mine for many years. This is all to say I loved working on this project with these two incredible pioneers.”

Filmmaker Alex Hedison (she/they) delivers a compelling portrait of her friend, Alok Vaid-Menon (they/them). This thought-provoking short documentary explores the limitless expression of self, challenges societal norms, and inspires viewers to embrace personal freedom beyond the binaries that divide us. In addition to director/producer Hedison, producers are Natalie Shirinian (she/her), Elizabeth Baudouin (she/her) and Meggan Lennon (she/her), with Jodie Foster (she/her) and Ryan Harrington (he/him) as executive producer. The film also features Dylan Mulvaney (she/they), Chani Nicholas (she/her), and other cultural change makers.

ALOK first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and screened at numerous other festivals over the past months including Telluride, SCAD: Savannah Film Festival, was the Audience Award-winner at the NewFest36 Film Festival for Documentary/Nonfiction Short, as well as winner of Sarasota Film Festival short documentary.

“Alok’s multidimensional influence -- which spans academia, art, poetry, queer theory, and comedy -- inspired the making of this film - my first short documentary” said Hedison. “My aim with this film is to present a world of possibility that they demonstrate while asking the questions: How do we wake up? How do we mirror compassion for ourselves to compassion for those around us? How can we move beyond the binaries and embrace the simultaneity of everything existing and changing at once?”

“We always hoped this film would meet the moment in culture and political conversations, and given how polarized we seem right now, the timing could not be more crucial” added Foster. “This film is about ideas and thought starters to create transformation and to plant the seeds of change for a more inclusive world. In the end, this was a project of love for the entire film team – and we hope it inspires love in others.”

As Alok says in the film: “The most controversial pronoun I have is ‘we’… And what the ‘we’ pronoun actually is insisting, is that I believe that we are all part of a shared, in common … humanity… but it's even beyond humanity, maybe even community. And I believe that the work that I want to do in the world is to look at every single thing that gets exiled from my concept of ‘we’ and find a way to incorporate it back again.”

Photo Credits: Nik Freitas and Peter Barreras

