Composer Matthew Head Talks PBS' THE BLACK CHURCH On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

THE BLACK CHURCH's composer Matthew Head joins Tom Needham on the next SOUNDS OF FILM.

Emmy-winning composer Matthew Head (P-Valley) scored PBS and WETA's upcoming "The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song." His inspiration for creating the score and brand new gospel songs comes from his own childhood experiences in the Black church.

"The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song" is a two-part documentary that focuses on the broad history and culture of the Black church. "The Black Church" premieres on February 16th and 23rd and features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, among others.

Executive producer, writer, and host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, all the way down to its bedrock role as the site of African American survival and grace, organizing and resilience, thriving and testifying, autonomy and freedom, solidarity and speaking truth to power. The documentary reveals how Black people have worshipped and, through their spiritual journeys, improvised ways to bring their faith traditions from Africa to the New World, while translating them into a form of Christianity that was not only truly their own, but a redemptive force for a nation whose original sin was found in their ancestors' enslavement across the Middle Passage.

