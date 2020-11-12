Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with strategic advisor on the Trump 2020 campaign, Boris Epshteyn. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include The Atlantic staff writer and author of "Girl Land," Caitlin Flanagan; and Atlantic Council and Modern War Institute fellow and author of the novel "Devolution," Max Brooks.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

