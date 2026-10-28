Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Colin Farrell Pushes Emma Fogarty's Wheelchair in Dublin Marathon
A documentary follows a friendship built around Fogarty's decades living with Epidermolysis Bullosa.
HBO Max released a trailer for THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH, a documentary centered on Colin Farrell and his longtime friend Emma Fogarty as she turns 40 and takes on the Dublin Marathon. Farrell pushes Fogarty's wheelchair for the final 4km of the race, a distance chosen to represent 1km for each decade Fogarty has lived with Epidermolysis Bullosa.
The trailer frames the documentary as a look at friendship and community built around Fogarty's milestone birthday and the marathon effort. Epidermolysis Bullosa is described in the material as the condition Fogarty has lived with for all 40 years marked by the race, with the marathon framed as a marker of that history.
THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH is set to premiere November 25 on HBO Max, giving viewers a date to watch the documentary once it becomes available on the platform.
The footage keeps its focus on the marathon itself, showing Farrell and Fogarty completing the course together rather than detailing additional interview segments or outside participants, leaving further specifics of the documentary's structure to the full release.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode