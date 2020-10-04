Cineworld Will Close All Regal Cinemas in the U.S. and All Cinemas in the U.K.

A reopening date has not been set, but cinemas could remain closed until 2021.

Cineworld is closing all 543 of its Regal Cinema venues in the U.S. and all cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland this coming week, Variety reports.

This comes right after the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die" was pushed to April 2021.

Regal is the second largest domestic chain in the U.S., and Cineworld is the U.K.'s biggest cinema operator. The Cineworld closures will put up to 5,500 jobs at risk in the U.K.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced on Saturday that the release of the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year," read a tweet from the official James Bond Twitter account.

