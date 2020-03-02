Cinema Guild Acquires Hong Sangsoo's THE WOMAN WHO RAN

Cinema Guild announced today the acquisition of U.S. distribution rights for Hong Sangsoo's The Woman who Ran. The film made its world premiere last week in competition at the 70th Berlinale, where it won the Silver Bear for Best Director. It will mark the seventh film directed by Hong that Cinema Guild has released.

Hong's twenty-fourth feature, the film follows Gamhee (Kim Minhee), who has three separate encounters with friends while her husband is on a business trip. Youngsoon (Seo Younghwa) is divorced, has given up meat and likes to garden in her backyard. Suyoung (Song Seonmi) has a crush on her architect neighbor and is being hounded by a young poet she met at the bar. Woojin (Kim Saebyuk) works for a movie theater. Their meeting is polite, but strained. Before long, their shared history bubbles to the surface.

With characteristic humor and grace, Hong takes a simple premise and spins a web of interconnecting philosophies and coincidences. The Woman Who Ran is a subtle, powerful look at dramas small and large faced by women everywhere.

"We're so pleased to be working with Hong Sangsoo again to bring The Woman Who Ran to U.S. audiences," said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. "Once again Hong has delivered a truly original work that's sure attract new fans while delighting the die-hards."

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly, President of Cinema Guild, with Youngjoo Suh, CEO of FineCut.

Cinema Guild is a premier distributor of world cinema, independent films and documentaries, whose upcoming releases include Kazik Radwanski's Anne at 13,000 ft, Albert Serra's Liberté and Mehrdad Oskouei's Sunless Shadows. Recent theatrical releases include Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, But..., Lucio Castro's End of the Century and RaMell Ross's Academy Award-nominated Hale County This Morning, This Evening.





