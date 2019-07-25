Nickelodeon sets the stage with an all-star celebrity lineup for the network's new music competition show, America's Most Musical Family. Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ciara, who is an executive producer, digital media sensation David Dobrik and singer-songwriter, record producer and actress Debbie Gibson will serve as series judges alongside host Nick Lachey, as 30 talented families compete for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize.

America's Most Musical Family was first announced in February as part of Nickelodeon's biggest, most wide-ranging content slate ever. The 12-episode series begins production this week in Los Angeles and is scheduled to premiere later this fall.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick Lachey and our incredibly talented judges - Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson - to Nickelodeon. Nick continues to wow crowds performing alongside his brother Drew in 98 degrees; Debbie remains the record-holder as the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a number-one hit; David's razor-sharp wit and expertise in the digital world will help families build their brand; and Ciara leads her own family in the spotlight as she continues her chart-topping career as a true triple threat. But ultimately, this competition for all ages is about celebrating exceptionally talented families. We're in for a spectacular show," said Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content.

America's Most Musical Family is a one-of-a-kind music competition series that features a wide variety of talented and diverse families of two or more relatives who perform together, ranging from a father/daughter duo, sibling groups and a 12-member multigenerational brass ensemble. Over the course of 12 hour-long episodes and one half-hour special, 30 of America's most musical families will battle it out on stage for the chance to win a $250,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Republic Records.

America's Most Musical Family is produced by Industrial Media's Emmy Award-winning The Intellectual Property Corporation, with IPC's Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (Undercover Boss, So You Think You Can Dance), Claire Kosloff and showrunner Jeff Boggs (Nashville Star, Who Will Rock You?) as Executive Producers. Ciara also serves as Executive Producer, alongside Republic Records and Nickelodeon's Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford. The series is directed by Julia Knowles (The X Factor, MTV Europe Music Awards), with stage design by Emmy Award-winning set designer Anton Goss (The Voice, Shark Tank). Production of America's Most Musical Family is overseen for Nickelodeon by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids' basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).





Related Articles View More TV Stories