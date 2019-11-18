Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Green Day & More Announced To Perform At The 2019 AMAS

dick clark productions and ABC today announced that Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World and Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT will debut world television premiere collaborations at the "2019 American Music Awards," while Green Day will roar back to the stage for a fiery career-spanning performance. They join previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. The evening will also include an unprecedented performance by Taylor Swift, the "2019 American Music Awards" Artist of the Decade award recipient. Hosted by Ciara, the "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Aguilera and A Great Big World will take the stage for the world television premiere of another captivating vocal collaboration. They last performed together at the "2013 American Music Awards" with their hit song "Say Something."

Post Malone, a two-time AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winner and the most nominated artist this year with seven, will take the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT for the world television premiere of their new single.

Three-time AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners Green Day will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their legendary 1994 album, Dookie, with a performance of "Basket Case," as well as their latest No. 1 hit on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart, "Father of All...".



The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.



American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.



Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by Dolby, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.



For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.





