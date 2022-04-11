Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed & Eugene Lee Yang Join Netflix's NIMONA

Netflix will release the much anticipated animated film Nimona in 2023. Netflix partnered with Annapurna Pictures when production began early last year.

Nimona is adapted from the New York Times bestselling graphic novel by author ND Stevenson, who announced the news and debuted a first look on Twitter this morning.

The cast features Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart, and Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin.

In the film, a knight is framed for a crime he didn't commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.