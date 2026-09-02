Channing Tatum Says Being a Girl Dad Made Him a 'Better' Parent

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Channing Tatum reflected on how becoming a father to a daughter has reshaped him as a parent, describing himself as a "better" dad because of it, during a joint sit-down with Kirsten Dunst on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation, hosted by Drew Barrymore, centered largely on how parenthood has changed both actors' outlooks on life and work.

The interview also gave Tatum and Dunst room to revisit some of their most recognizable films. Dunst discussed her breakout work in 'Bring It On,' while Tatum looked back on 'Magic Mike,' the franchise that helped define his career. Rather than a brief promotional exchange, Barrymore steered the discussion through both actors' filmographies before turning the focus to family life.

Much of the segment stayed on the theme of parenting, with Tatum elaborating on the specific ways raising a daughter has shifted his perspective and made him more attentive as a father. Dunst joined in on the broader conversation about how having children has altered her priorities alongside her acting work.

The pairing of Tatum and Dunst gave the episode a mix of nostalgia and candor, moving between memories from their earlier films and more personal territory around family. Barrymore's line of questioning kept the exchange focused on how both actors balance their public careers with their private lives as parents.

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