Brendan Fraser Recalls Facing a Real Lion on the Set of 'George of the Jungle'

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Brendan Fraser sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to revisit some of the biggest films of his career, including the moment he found himself facing off against a real lion on the set of 'George of the Jungle.' The story became a centerpiece of the conversation, with Fraser walking Barrymore through what it was like sharing a scene with a live animal rather than a trained stand-in or visual effect.

The interview also moved through Fraser's work on 'The Mummy,' giving him room to reflect on the physical and logistical demands of making some of his most recognizable movies. Rather than a quick promotional exchange, the segment let Fraser trace specific memories from individual productions, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at films that have remained closely associated with his career.

Fraser's appearance was part of a longer sit-down format that allowed the actor to move between anecdotes from different points in his filmography. The 'George of the Jungle' lion encounter stood out as the most vivid detail, with Fraser describing the experience of performing opposite an animal that posed genuine risk on set.

Fraser's extended conversation with Barrymore was also featured as part of a larger compilation the show released gathering some of its most notable sit-downs with veteran Hollywood stars, including extended segments with Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Berry and Laura Dern.

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