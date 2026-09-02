Andrew Scott Reflects on Playing the 'Hot Priest' and Growing Up in the Industry

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Andrew Scott sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss his path through the entertainment industry, revisiting the role that made him a breakout star to many viewers: the character widely nicknamed the 'hot priest.' The conversation gave Scott space to look back on how that part shaped perceptions of his career and public profile.

Much of the sit-down centered on Scott's experience growing up in the industry, with Barrymore steering the discussion toward the personal side of a career built on screen work. The two also found common ground discussing on-screen chemistry, comparing notes on what it takes to build convincing dynamics with scene partners in front of a camera.

The exchange moved beyond a standard promotional appearance, allowing Scott to speak candidly about how his most talked-about role has followed him and how he thinks about connection and chemistry in his work more broadly. Barrymore's own reflections on similar experiences gave the conversation a two-way shape rather than a one-sided interview.

The appearance offered viewers a look at how Scott discusses the role that brought him wider recognition, framed within a broader chat about the demands and rewards of building chemistry with fellow actors on set.

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