Mary J. Blige Recalls Working With Whitney Houston, Prince, Patti LaBelle, Taraji P. Henson

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Mary J. Blige used a recent stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to look back on some of the biggest names she has worked alongside, naming Whitney Houston, Prince, Patti LaBelle and Taraji P. Henson as she spoke with host Jennifer Hudson about those collaborations. The conversation moved between music and film, giving Blige room to reflect on relationships built across different corners of her career rather than promoting a single project.

Blige has made THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW a stop for reflective conversation. In a separate recent appearance on the program, she told Hudson, "I did it. I did what I was supposed to do," a moment that centered on her sense of having reached a long-sought personal milestone.

That earlier segment stayed focused on a single emotional realization, while this latest conversation widened the lens to include specific names from her career, touching on what it meant to work with artists as varied as Houston and Prince alongside actress Taraji P. Henson.

Mary J. Blige Recalls the Exact Moment She Knew She'd Made It offers additional context on the reflective tone Blige has brought to her recent appearances on the show, where she has spoken candidly about taking stock of her own journey.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...