Mary J. Blige Traces Her Rise From The Projects on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Mary J. Blige traced her path from the projects to becoming one of music's most recognized voices during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, walking host Jennifer Hudson through the artists who supported her at key points in her career. The conversation framed Blige's rise not as a solo climb but as one shaped by relationships with other musicians who had her back along the way.

Blige has used recent stops on the program for reflective conversation about her career. In a separate appearance, she told Hudson, "I did it. I did what I was supposed to do," a statement centered on a personal sense of having reached a long-sought milestone. That same reflective tone carried into this segment, with Blige looking back on where she started rather than promoting a current project.

The discussion also drew on Blige's history working alongside major figures in music and film, including her past collaborations with Whitney Houston, Prince, Patti LaBelle and Taraji P. Henson, figures she has credited with shaping different corners of her career.

Much of the segment stayed focused on Blige's early years and the support system that helped her navigate the industry, giving the studio audience a fuller picture of how she moved from her beginnings to the recognition she holds today.

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