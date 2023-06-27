Cast Set for Film Adaptation of Eric B. Sirota's FRANKENSTEIN, Now Streaming

The cast has been REVEALED for the film adaptation of the long-running Off-Broadway musical, Frankenstein, by Eric B. Sirota, which has been released and is now available to stream on Click Here.

The cast is led by Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature), Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), Tim Bacskai (Henry Clerval), Ren KING (Innkeeper), Jay Lucas Chacon (Innkeeper), Daryl Glenn (Victor's Father) and Lauren Coccaro (Justine), with Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado, Rebecca Ponticello and Melissa Cathcart.

Daniel Robert Burns, Marc Christopher, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, and Lauren Coccaro return, in this new medium, to roles they played in the Off-Broadway stage production prior to the pandemic. Lauren Coccaro was a swing and had played all the women's roles. Daniel, Marc and Lauren performed excerpts from Frankenstein at Broadway in Bryant Park in 2019, when Frankenstein was invited to share the stage that day with Phantom, Mean Girls and Tootsie. Grace Hwoang and Jay Chacon first performed Sirota's music in an outdoor concert which highlighted songs from four of his musicals, in Ellsworth Park, Union City, New Jersey in the summer of 2021.

Frankenstein (book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota) is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship, based on Mary Shelley's novel. This musical honors the source material, as a work of contemporary musical theatre. It premiered on-stage, Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre, where it ran from 2017 till 2020. It was recently re-staged for the screen in what is an exciting new hybrid between a stage performance and a movie musical, with an expanded score and full orchestration. The film is streaming on-demand on Click Here.

Directed by Joe LoBianco, this film is produced by John Lant and Tamra Pica in collaboration with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions and Gatehouse Entertainment. It was reimagined and restaged by John Lant and directed for film by Joe LoBianco, with technical consultant Tom DiOrio and fellow producers Maarten Cornelis, Eric B. Sirota and Cara London.

The musical director is Kent Jeong Eun Kim, and orchestrations by Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Kim Jinhyoung & Eric B. Sirota.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is one of the few classic novels still frequently read, especially in schools. There is a discount for group licensing, good for both group showing or individual access for each person, details of which can be found on the website.

Later this year, Avail Films will release a DVD version of Frankenstein, which will also feature a "Behind the Scenes" bonus feature which includes extended interviews with the cast and crew.

For further information, please visit https://thefrankensteinmusical.com or Click Here to stream Frankenstein directly.

----

DANIEL ROBERT BURNS (Victor Frankenstein)



Daniel Robert Burns is ecstatic to be making his film debut with Frankenstein. Daniel has a degree from Cornell University with a Major in Theatre, has since studied at the William Esper Studio, and subsequently with Terry Knickerbocker at his new studio. Favorite roles include The Mad Hatter, (The Mad Hatter's G&T Party), Trigorin (Mr. Chekhov & Mr. Porter, Medicine Show Theater), Miles Gloriosus (A Funny Thing... Forum, Church Hill Theater- Edinburgh Fringe), Oleg Bayan (The Bedbug, Medicine Show Theater), Master Ford (Merry Wives of Windsor, TUTS NH), Francis (La Cage Aux Folles, Orlando Repertory Theatre), Jean Valjean (Les Miserables, Cornell University), and Felix Ungar (The Odd Couple, Risley Theatre). Find him at @danielrobertburns or danielrobertburns.com!

MARC CHRISTOPHER (Creature)



Marc Christopher is very excited to revisit the Creature in the film adaptation of Frankenstein. He was the Creature, Off Broadway, prior to the pandemic at St. Luke's Theatre NYC. He has recently been seen in the Midwest performing in Just Desserts ( Lou Battaglia), White Christmas (Sheldrake/Ezekiel) and the Regional Premiere of We Will Rock You (Khashoggi) at Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse. Other Regional Theatre credits include Assassins (John Hinckley), Bright Star (Daddy Cane), I Love You, You're Perfect Now Change (Man 2), Damn Yankees (Mr. VanBuren), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Panch), Singin in the Rain (Production Tenor), and the Regional Premiere of Hands on a Hardbody (Frank Nugent) at Playhouse Stage Company ; Guys and Dolls (Big Jule/US Nicely Nicely) with Prather Productions. TikTok/ Insta: @marcittymarcmarc- Marcchristopher.net

GRACE HWOANG (Elizabeth Lavenza)



Grace Hwoang earned her Bachelor's degree in Opera Performance at the Aaron Copland School of Music. During her time there, her performance highlights include performing the role of the Queen of the Night in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte and singing as the soprano soloist in Bernstein's Chichester Psalms with the QC Orchestra, QC Choir and Nassau Community College Choir. She was chosen as the finalist for the 2018 NY Lyric Opera Competition and placed 2nd in the Five Towns Competition. Her most recent ventures include writing the music for and performing as Amiens in Theater 315's production of Shakespeare's As You Like It and releasing her first pop single "Heaviness". She regularly shares her works on her Instagram, YouTube under the name "Grace Juhe".

JAY LUCAS CHACON (Innkeeper - husband)



Jay Lucas Chacon recently had a great 2022 year with Write Act Repertory. In October, Jay made his Off-Broadway debut with Write Act in Markus Ferraro's techno-superhero musical. Following that, Jay played the role of Paul in a staged reading with Write Act of Eric Sirota's new musical A Good Day. Founder of the ViOp Productions, Jay produced and performed in a film version of La Bohème Act 3 by Leoncavallo singing Rodolfo and The CHESS Project featuring music from the musical Chess, where Jay sang the role of Anatoly. Having been an opera singer for 16 years, Jay recently debuted with On Site Opera in their production of Gianni Schicchi. Numerous shows Jay has performed across the globe are La bohème (St. Pete, Montreal), Man of La Mancha (Cedar Rapids), The Marriage of Figaro (NYC, Austria), the Barber of Seville (NYC), Cavalleria Rusticana (NYC, Austin), La Traviata (NYC, Jersey Shore), and Orpheus in the Underworld (France).

REN KING (Innkeeper- wife)



Ren KING (they/them) is an actor and theatre maker hailing from Lilburn, GA. They've been involved in non-profit theatres large and small for 7 years, working in marketing, arts administration, and production. Upon obtaining two Bachelor's of Arts in Theatre and Advertising from the University of Georgia ('19), Ren joined the North American tour of "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" as Mayor Goodway. Coming up, you can see them in "sleeper" directed by Samantha Estrella at The Tank NYC from March 2 through March 26. Ren is also excited to make their Los Angeles debut in the spring in A Transparent Musical directed by Tina Landau with Center Theatre Group. Past credits include: Twelfth Night (Sebastian) with Match:Lit Theatre Co., As I Was, Not As I Am (Jeanine) with Queens Theatre, and Jesus 2.0 (Probably God) with The Workshop Theatre. OFF-BROADWAY: The Importance of Being Earnest (Miss Prism) with Gatehouse Entertainment & Write Act Rep. Ren KING is currently represented by the Alexander White Agency.

TIM BACSKAI (Henry Clerval)



Tim is originally from Stuttgart, Germany and is a recent graduate of The New School University (BFA) and The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He is very excited to be a part of this wonderful cast of Frankenstein. His other credits include BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Chance DuSaunt) at The Players Theater Off-Broadway, Carrie (Tommy Ross), Into the Woods (Jack), Our Town (George Gibb), and Fiddler on the Roof (Motel) at the Stuttgart Theater Center. As a proud Army Brat who is fluent in both English and German, Tim enjoyed the distinct honor of singing both national anthems at various military functions. When he is not on stage, Tim enjoys travelling to different countries and screenwriting. You can find Tim at www.timbacskai.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at tim.bacskai He would like to thank his family and friends for their endless love and support.

DARYL GLENN (Alphonse Frankenstein)



Daryl Glenn is a multi award winning cabaret artist and actor. He is best known (with co-star Jo Lynn Burks) for his loving tribute to the Robert Altman film Nashville (2009 Mac, Bistro and NiteLife Awards) which has played such esteemed venues as 54 Below and Feinsteins at The Regency Hotel. He has toured internationally in musicals such as Annie and Ken Hill's Phantom of the Opera. Other credits include Daryl Sings Steve: Songs by Sondheim (Mac Award nominee 2019) and Daryl Glenn & Nellie McKay sing Robert Altman's Popeye.

LAUREN COCCARO (Justine Moritz)



Lauren is very excited to be a part of this amazing Frankenstein cast as Justine in the movie adaptation! Lauren is a graduate of Five Towns College with her BFA in Theatre Arts. She was the Justine/Clair/Elizabeth swing prior to the pandemic at St. Luke's Theatre NYC. She has recently been seen working with Maria Torres as an emerging artist and she performed at 555 theatre and LATEA. Her past credits include Little Shop of Horrors(Audrey) Hairspray(Tracey Turnblad), Les Miserables(Eponine), Winter Wonderettes(Betty Jean Reynolds's). She has been working on her poetry videos that can been seen on her website! Insta:Lauren_Coccaro - Laurencoccaro.wixsite.com

JULIE MCNAMARA (Elizabeth's friend)



Julie McNamara is glad to return to WriteAct Rep after performing in "Swing" and "It Came From Beyond". Julie is an actor, singer, comedian, and millennial based in NYC, who holds a degree in Voice Performance from Westminster Choir College. Favorite roles include Amy in Company, Fairy Godmother in Shrek the Musical, Aymens in As You Like It, and Blue Fairy in Pinocchio. She is also an actor with both the Magnet Theater Sketch house team and BoogieManja Sketch Collective. Proudly represented by Dream Maker Talent Management. Follow @juliemcnamaraartist on Instagram and @juliemcnamara on YouTube.

ISAIAH DELGADO (Young man)



Isaiah Delgado: Credits Include - The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+ OFF BROADWAY! (Production Team), Featured Actor in The Production Shot of Frankenstein The Musical at the Park Theatre, Professional Photographer for Various Theatrical Shows in NYC, In The Heights**** (Benny), A Chorus Line "I hope I get it" (Acted and Directed) MHS P.A.A, SNL Skit, Abbott & Costello Who's On First (Costello), Broken Short Motivational Film (written and directed), Cancer Research Commercial Motta Film's Lima Cares Be Super to a Hero, Coke-a-Cola, Commercial for Motta Film's (Played Young Boy). He has a personal camera and can be seen shooting all around the greater NYC area for his small business. When not shooting, he can be seen acting with various Off-Broadway theatrical repertoires. He attends Memorial High School in NJ, and is a proud member of Memorial High School's Performing Arts Academy, and Write Act Repertory. Member of the International Honor Thespian Society. For All Inquiries please view Isaiah's website listed in his Instagram. @_Isaiahdelgadoo

REBECCA PONTICELLO (Caroline Frankenstein)



Rebecca Ponticello is happy to be back in NYC after working for Disney Parks as a member of the Disney College Program for the past few months. Past credits include: Tours: Funikijam (Agent Harmony), Jurassic Quest (Performer), AIT's Murder Mystery Company (Actor), NYC: Nuclear Winter (Kris) and The Frogs (Richard Nixon/Chorus) at The Chain Theater, Off Broadway: The Importance of Being Earnest(ly) LGBTQ+ (Assistant Director/Casting Associate), Swan Lake Rock Opera (Production Stage Manager), Little Christmas Miracles (Co-Production Stage Manager), The Trial of the Potomac (Crew Chief), Educational: Everybody (Love) at Rider University.

MELISSA CATHCART (Fantasy bride)



Melissa is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. An arts advocate for the development of young artists, Melissa was a theatre teacher for the New York Edge program in Brooklyn and Silver Creek HS in Sellersburg, IN, providing a supportive environment for creative expression coordinating set design, costume design, sound design and managing ticket sales, while producing theatrical productions from the ground up. A professed upstanding improver, was involved for 4 years at NKU, as well as a member of NYC's Upright Citizens Brigade.

-----

ERIC B. SIROTA (BOOK, MUSIC AND LYRICS)



Eric is a composer and playwright, having written 5 full-length musicals. He studied musical composition in college and is an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. His musical, Frankenstein, played Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre for 3 years. His musical Your Name on My Lips had two productions at Theatre for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency where he wrote A Good Day - (Music, memory, an old flame and Alzheimer's),"which is currently in development. As composer (with librettist Vin Morreale Jr.), he wrote A Day at the White House, which is slated for a production this Fall. Other works include The Flemington Oratorio and a dramatic musical setting of Unetane Tokef. EricSirota.com

JOE LOBIANCO (DIRECTOR)



Joe is an award winning film Director and Director of Photography for feature and short films. As a director of film and music Joe started his career working for commercial clients such as the NY Jets, Bloomingdales and IBM. Joe's photography has also been featured throughout the world and has circulated to millions. Joe directed the full length feature film 3 Doors From Paradise now in worldwide distribution, the short films Quality Control and multiple award winning Dinner For Two. TV shows include The Toronto ArtHouse Film Festival Awards, the MMA show ChokeHold. He is also the director of photography for the children's show Funikijam and Art Garfunkel music videos and promos as well as Off-Broadway plays such as Ximer. Joe was also the editor on the multiple award winning documentary Keeping Christmas.

JOHN LANT (PRODUCER)



John is a 40-year veteran in the entertainment industry and has been involved in over 700 television, film, music tours, and theatrical productions as a creative producer / director, consultant, and showrunner. An award-winning producer, director, writer, lighting and set designer, John has mounted productions at Cal Arts, Ricardo Montalban, Powerhouse, Long Beach Playhouse, Glendale Center, Hollywood Playhouse, LATC, Ivy Substation, the Jewel Box Theatres and Write Act Repertory in LA. His work and productions garnered Drama-Logue, Diamond, ADA, NAACP Awards, LA Weekly and Backstage Picks of the Week, Garland, Valley Theatre (LA) nominations and receiving the California Service Award from the State Legislature for his Community Outreach and Service to the Arts in 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009. He has produced 17 Off-Broadway Plays and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Write act Repertory and is a TRU Board, APAP Presenter, and Associate SDC Member. He currently lives in New York, worked at Carnegie Hall for 13 years pre-COVID, and out of producing offices here and in LA.

TAMRA PICA (PRODUCER)



Tamra's theater and television work spans 35 years with credits ranging from prop designer to producer of plays, musicals, dance, and ice shows. She's produced over 15 Off-Broadway productions including the long-running Frankenstein, Swing, and Lili Marlene and LA premieres most recently: Path to Catherine. Alongside theater, Tamra's production, casting, and development television work can be seen for companies such as Disney, Sony, Cartoon Network, NBC Studios, TBS, CBS, MTV, ABC and FOX. TV/Film Producing credits include America's Prince: The JFK Junior Story, Venice the Series, and she casts projects for theater, film and television in both New York and Los Angeles.