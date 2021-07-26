Photos: Inside A GOOD DAY IN UNION CITY – A Concert Of Musical Theatre Songs By Eric B. Sirota

The Park Theatre and Write Act Repertory, under the artistic leadership of John Lant and Tamra Pica presented "A Good Day - A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota" this past Saturday afternoon (July 24) at Ellsworth Park in Union City, NJ, as a part of Union City's free outdoor concert series, in association with Mayor Brian Stack and the Union City Board of Commissioners, and the Alzheimer's Association.

The online program for the concert can be found at www.AGoodDayMusical.com/program.



The cast included Dylan Bivings, Daniel Robert Burns, Jay Chacon, Lauren Coccaro, Grace Juhe, Andrew Leonforte, Rebecca Monk & Devyn White, with Isaiah Delgado as narrator. The musical director was Kent Jeong-Eun Kim.

This concert was special, as it was the first performance for many of the actors since last March!

It featured songs from Sirota's newest musical, A Good Day as well as songs from Sirota's Off-Broadway hit Frankenstein, Your Name On My Lips and Go, My Child.

A Good Day is a powerful musical with an uplifting ending about a widowed artist who finds himself brought into the life of his childhood girlfriend, his first love, his muse, who spurned him over 50 years ago, and who now has Alzheimer's.

Music, memory, an old flame and Alzheimer's - You just hope for a good day.

To make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of this concert, you can go to: http://act.alz.org/goto/AGoodDayMusical



Eric B. Sirota is a New Jersey based composer/playwright (and highly published research physicist). Five of his musicals have appeared on New York stages included Frankenstein which played Off-Broadway for 3 years. He is also part of the group of dedicated volunteers and arts professionals who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to refurbish the historic Park Theatre in Union City to be an active venue for the arts, as part of an initiative to save the Park Theatre. (see www.ParkTheareNJ.org)



The program will be repeated this coming Saturday, July 31 at 2 PM, in the historic Park Theatre, 560 32nd St., Union City, NJ 07087. Admission is free. The Park Theatre will again open its doors for this one day special event, with an open house, a re-opened Gallery at the Park, and a peek inside of the refurbishment project in process.