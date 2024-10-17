Cast Revealed for Highly Anticipated New Season of PHINEAS AND FERB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney Branded Television has officially revealed THE VOICE cast for the highly anticipated new season of “Phineas and Ferb.” For the first time in over a decade, co-creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will reunite with the rest of the beloved cast at their NYCC panel, which also includes exclusive sneak peeks of the new season. “Phineas and Ferb” is scheduled to debut next year on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Known for its history of celebrity cameos from fans of the show, “Phineas and Ferb”’s next season will feature new guest appearances from notable actors, musicians, athletes and more. They will join Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, and co-creators and executive producers Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Marsh as Major Francis Monogram.

The new season of “Phineas and Ferb” will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the tristate area.

“Phineas and Ferb” is a five-time Emmy® Award winner and the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history. It premiered officially in January 2008 and became television’s No. 1 animated TV series of 2009 among Tweens 9-14 and built to No. 1 among both Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for 2011, along with the franchise’s first of two television movies it inspired, “Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension,” ranking in TV’s Top 2 movies for 2011. The series was a global franchise for Disney, a first for a Disney Channel animated property for older kids. By 2012, its popularity burgeoned with a live touring show and junior novels, with extensions across every consumer products category, including apparel, toys, video games, food, health and beauty. In 2020, “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” debuted on Disney+. All four original seasons and the films are currently available on Disney+. Take a look at the poster below.

Comments