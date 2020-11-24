Cast Of CROSSING JORDAN Reunites To Support Fair Fight

The cast of NBC's hit crime procedural CROSSING JORDAN will gather again for a virtual reunion, which will benefit Georgia's Stacey Abrams' nonprofit organization, Fair Fight. The reunion will premiere Friday, November 27 on CrossingJordanFairFight.com at 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT.

Jill Hennessy (Dr. Jordan Cavanagh), Jerry O'Connell (Detective Woody Hoyt). Kathryn Hahn (Lily Lebowski), Brooke Smith (Dr. Kate Switzer), Steve Valentine (Dr. Nigel Townsend) and Ravi Kapoor (Dr. Mahesh 'Bug' Vijayaraghavensatanaryanamurthy) shared stories about the making of the series, as well as memories of cast members, Miguel Ferrer and Ken Howard.

CROSSING JORDAN ran for six seasons from 2001-2006 on NBC. The series was created by Tim Kring was produced by Tailwind Productions in association with NBCUniversal.

The series ran for 117 episodes. It starred Jill Hennessy as Jordan Cavanaugh, a crime-solving forensic pathologist employed in the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

CROSSING JORDAN Showrunners' Assistant and Georgia native, Chad Darnell, asked the cast to come together to support Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight. "The cast and crew was a very close knit family for those six years on the Universal backlot. I'm so grateful the cast came together to share stories about our years together and to help raise awareness and donations for Fair Fight."

Fans posted questions on Facebook, which were used to engage the cast during the reunion.

Jill Hennessy said, "I'm so grateful to hang with this brilliant and hilarious family again in support of Fair Fight. It's like we never left the morgue."

Fair Fight promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encouraging voter participation in elections, and educating voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications. For more information, visit: FairFight.com

A sneak preview of the reunion can be seen below!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You