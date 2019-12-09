CW Buys OBSESSED Comedy

Deadline reports that Jessica Amento, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and Jennie Snyder Urman have teamed up to bring their series "Obsessed" to The CW.

Obsessed centers on Farren Bell, an outwardly optimistic millennial who struggles to conceal unwanted dark thoughts under her shiny blonde highlights. As a form of psychologist-approved exposure therapy, she joins forces with a coworker to launch a true crime podcast chronicling an active serial killer in L.A., helping her understand and confront her own fears while simultaneously putting her in imminent danger.

Amento, a fashion editor turned screenwriter, wrote the pilot. Urman is under an overall deal with the network.

Robinson is best known from her feature directorial debut, "Someone Great."

Urman created "Jane the Virgin."

Read the original story on Deadline.





