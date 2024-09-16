CUCKOO Starring Hunter Schafer Coming to Digital Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning film studio NEON has announced that audiences will soon be able to enjoy ‘CUCKOO’ for digital purchase and rental starting tomorrow, September 17th. The film will be also available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting October 22nd. The home release comes on the heels of its successful theatrical nationwide summer release. The Blu-Ray and DVD will feature deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with Hunter Shafer.

Following his festival sensation LUZ, German director Tilman Singer has once again succeeded in creating an atmospheric and visually outstanding horror trip with an original plot and perfidious twists. CUCKOO features EUPHORIA’s star Hunter Schafer in her first leading role, hailed as a “terrific final girl performance” alongside exhilarating performances from Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), and Greta Fernandez (A Thief's Daughter). Shot on 35 mm, the film was produced by NEON, Fiction Park, and Waypoint Entertainment. CUCKOO also features an original song ‘Gretchen’s Song” with vocals by the film’s star Hunter Schafer, which was released last month on all platforms.



CUCKOO tells the story of 17-year-old Gretchen (Schafer) who leaves her American home to live with her father and moves into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König (Stevens), her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.

Photo Credit: Felix Dickinson, Courtesy of NEON

Comments