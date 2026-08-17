CRAWLERS Trailer and Poster Released Ahead of Theatrical Release

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Roadside Attractions and Saban Films will release CRAWLERS in theaters on October 16, 2026.

The film is directed by Ángel Gómez Hernández and written by Jayson Rothwell. It is produced by Scott Strauss, Peter Welter, Jayson Rothwell, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Josh Weinstock, and Alexandra Milchan, and executive produced by Andrew Schwartzberg, Jon Shiffman, and Diarmaid McGrath. The film stars Matilda Lutz.

In CRAWLERS, a catastrophic infestation of venomous and deadly spiders sends an apartment building into lockdown. Trapped inside by a police-mandated quarantine, building manager Serena (Lutz) and her residents battle to survive as the creatures multiply by the second. Armed with her intimate knowledge of the complex, Serena may be the only one who can keep them alive—if she can confront her deepest fear.

The film runs 81 minutes.

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