CONFESSION starring Rob Lowe & James Franco to debut on The Daily Wire
The film follows a former literature professor arrested at the infamous Lubyanka Prison who faces interrogation by his former student.
CONFESSION, a new film starring Rob Lowe and James Franco, will be available exclusively on The Daily Wire on Wednesday, November 11.
The film follows a former literature professor arrested at the infamous Lubyanka Prison who faces interrogation by his former student.
The cast includes Rob Lowe, James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nick Nolte, Richard Brake, Emile Hirsch, Brad Dourif, and DEAN NORRIS.
The film is directed by Václav Marhoul (THE PAINTED BIRD) and written by Ben Shapiro. It is produced by Dallas Sonnier, Ben Shapiro, Rob Lowe, Travis Mills, and Amanda Presmyk.
Cinematography is by Peter Menzies Jr. Production design is by Vincent Reynaud. Makeup and prosthetics are by Jeff Dawn. Casting is by David Guglielmo.
Logline
In Stalin's 1938 Moscow, a disillusioned former literature professor, Alexei, is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka Prison, charged with conspiring with his dissident priest. There, Alexei faces interrogation by his brilliant and brutal former student, Vladimir.
Not Rated | Drama, History | 130 minutes | USA | 2026
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