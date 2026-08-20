CODE OF SILENCE Season Two Begins Filming at BritBox With New Cast

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BritBox announced that filming has begun for season two of CODE OF SILENCE, the BAFTA-winning drama from Mammoth Screen, with Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE reprising her acclaimed lead role as Alison Brooks. Following the success of its debut season, the six-part thriller returns with a new gripping case as creator and writer Catherine Moulton continues to explore the worlds of crime, communication and representation through a unique lens.

Ayling-Ellis is joined by returning cast members Andrew Buchan (Black Doves, Better), award-winning comic and actor John Bishop (Doctor Who, The Accused), Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (The Witcher, Doctor Who) and Fifi Garfield (Coffee Morning Club, Deaf Funny).

New cast members include Jonah Hauer-King (A House of Dynamite, World on Fire), Jo Joyner (Little Disasters, Ackley Bridge), Sophie McShera (Downton Abbey, The Gallows Pole), John Hollingworth (Poldark, The Crown), Sasha Desouza-Willock (Vengeance: Murder on the Heath, London Kills) and Emily Head (Whitstable Pearl, The Inbetweeners).

Two years on, Alison has completed her forensic lip-reading training with the police and is called upon to assist with a high-stakes surveillance operation involving Ruby Dowling (Emily Head), a woman caught up in a sophisticated money-laundering syndicate. After being arrested when illicit cash is discovered hidden in her car, Ruby is released on bail back into a dangerous world where she finds herself trapped between police scrutiny and ruthless criminals. When she becomes the victim of a brutal attack, DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan) and his team – DS Daniel Henshaw (Jonah Hauer-King), DS Ben Lawford (Nathan Armarkwei Laryea) and DC Lizzie Silver (Sasha Desouza-Willock) – are left searching for answers.

Tasked with decoding Ruby's final silent moments captured on CCTV, Alison's unique expertise becomes crucial to the investigation. But as hidden secrets begin to emerge, the case takes a disturbing turn, revealing threats far closer to home. With loyalties tested, trust beginning to unravel and dangerous criminals closing in, Alison discovers that uncovering the truth may come at a devastating personal cost – and could make her the next target.

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: 'I can't wait to get back on set with the brilliant cast and crew that made working on the first series such a delight and I'm looking forward to welcoming new members of the team too.'

Catherine Moulton said: 'I'm thrilled to be bringing Alison back for a second series. Now she's officially part of the police team, she's keen to make her mark. Faced with her first murder investigation, Alison is determined to do her best by the victim, Ruby, a single mother whose death raises far more questions than answers. As she uses her personal connections to investigate, she struggles to balance her determination to uncover Ruby's killer with the limits of her new police role. But blurred boundaries lead to divided loyalties, and her detective's instincts, combined with her unique skill as a lip reader and close attention to detail, tell her there's so much more to this case than meets the eye.'

Mammoth's Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Damien Timmer, said: 'This is a special show to work on, and it was a thrill to win a BAFTA for series 1. Audiences have really taken Rose and Alison to their hearts, and we have so many surprises we're excited to share on series 2!'

The first season of Code of Silence was met with widespread praise for its originality, emotional impact and authentic representation of the Deaf community. Critics hailed the series as 'a landmark moment for inclusion and representation' and 'the must-watch thriller of the year,' with Rose Ayling-Ellis's performance receiving particular acclaim.

Joseph Shrubb returns as producer, with Meenu Gaur (The Forsytes, Murder is Easy, World on Fire) directing episodes one to three and Nirpal Bhogal (Grace, DI Ray, Endeavour) directing episodes four to six. Working alongside Catherine Moulton are writers Genevieve Barr (Then Barbara Met Alan), Melissa Bubnic (Young Sherlock), Kevin Rundle (Gangs of London) and Nicola Wilson (Call The Midwife).

The second season is executive produced by Damien Timmer, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Mammoth Screen, alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Moulton and Jon Farrar and Jess O'Riordan for BritBox. ITV's Director of Drama Polly Hill and Drama Commissioner Callum Dziedzic will oversee the production on behalf of ITV.

Code of Silence is produced by Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios, with BritBox as the North American commissioner.

Code of Silence season one is available to stream on BritBox.

About BritBox

BritBox is the leading streaming destination for the best of British television, offering an unmatched collection of expertly curated entertainment. From critically acclaimed dramas and mysteries to comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming, BritBox invites audiences to step out of their everyday and into a world of exceptional British storytelling. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Photo Credit: Mammoth Screen/ITV



Photo Credit: Mammoth Screen/ITV

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