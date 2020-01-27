CLOWNPOCALYPSE Franchise in the Works from Eli Roth & 3BlackDot

Deadline reports that a multi-media project called "Clownpocalypse" is in the works from Eli Roth and 3BlackDot.

The properties includea feature film, video game, live event, short-form series, and merchandise.

Philip Gelatt will write the screenplay. Roth produces along with James Frey and Reginald Cash from 3BlackDot.

Said Roth, "I've had an amazing time collaborating with James Frey and the incredible team at 3BlackDot. From concept to art to the game play, every step of the way, no idea has been too crazy, and they've executed it at the highest level. For years I've had people tell me 'You can't do that in a game, it's too insane' and I finally found partners who said, 'Let's take this a step further.' It feels like we're making a game, movie and live experience with no parental supervision or studio to tell us to tone it down, and that's the only way to create something spectacular and memorable. This will be a big, fun, scary event for gamers, movie fans, and people who love live events. The Clownpocalypse is coming. Get ready."

Added Cash, "As a studio, we're committed to developing and financing the most innovative content experiences. We are thrilled to continue to work with great visionaries and storytellers such as Eli and Philip in creating immersive worlds that traverse film, games, and live events. Audiences are in for a real surprise."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories