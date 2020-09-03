CLASS ACTION PARK Makes A Splash on HBO Max

The doc is the #1 movie on HBO Max.

Proving that the world's most dangerous water park is just as beloved today as it was in its heyday of the '80s and '90s, the new Max Original documentary CLASS ACTION PARK has been the #1 movie on HBO Max since it debuted August 27. It is also the most popular program across the entire HBO Max catalog among new subscribers, and ranks #3 among all subscribers behind the hit HBO series LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (new episodes Sunday nights) and LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (currently on hiatus until September 27) at #1 and #2, respectively. The term "Action Park" is seeing a significant surge in search volume following the release of the film, eclipsing current search volumes for THE BIG BANG THEORY and approaching the same search volume as FRIENDS, indicating strong interest in the new film.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, CLASS ACTION PARK is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. To some, New Jersey's infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics).

To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It's the type of place that will never exist again. Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time. The documentary features an original score by The Holladay Brothers.

Headed into Labor Day weekend, CLASS ACTION PARK offers viewers the safest way to visit one of the most dangerous water parks to ever exist (and perhaps the only way to visit any water park this summer, as social distancing efforts continue into fall).

