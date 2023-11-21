CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Expand ScreenX Network with New Locations Across the U.S.

The revolutionary 270-degree panoramic format is gaining popularity, offering an immersive movie-watching experience.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Expand ScreenX Network with New Locations Across the U.S.

CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and B&B Theatres, the fifth largest theatre chain in North America, announced TODAY even more B&B multiplexes will be home to the revolutionary 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format. B&B Theatres has played a pivotal role as a strategic partner to CJ 4DPLEX, helping ScreenX seamlessly integrate its innovative cinematic format into their Grand Screen PLF experience.

The two new auditoriums bring B&B's ScreenX network to a total of 13 locations, adding to the ever-growing presence of ScreenX theaters in key markets across the United States. ScreenX, the pioneering multi-projection cinema that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium, is set to open at B&B Theatres Portland Northshore 8 in Portland, Texas in 2024 with B&B's luxury eight-screen cinema location in Joplin, Texas scheduled for early 2025.

This year has been marked by the opening of several B&B ScreenX locations, including B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel The Grove 16, B&B Theatres Omaha Oakview Plaza 14,B&B Theatres Ankeny 12,B&B Theatres Wentzville Tower 12. These new theaters have been well-received by audiences, offering an immersive and unique movie-watching experience like never before.

In addition to the new ScreenX auditoriums, CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres are set to debut B&B's first-ever 4DX theater. The state-of-the-art 4DX technology redefines the cinema experience by incorporating motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different environmental effects. This ground-breaking addition is slated for early 2024 at the new B&B Red Oak, Texas location and will coincide with the previously announced ScreenX auditorium at the new multiplex.

"We're excited to bring the combination of two cutting-edge cinema formats together with B&B Theatres, who's unwavering support and commitment has been instrumental in our success." expressed Don Savant , CEO, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "4DX continues to deliver some of the highest box office receipts of any premium format this year and we are thrilled B&B's Red Oak location will be the first 4DX theater in their theater network."

Brock Bagby, EVP, Chief Content, Programming & Development Officer at B&B Theatres said, "At B&B Theatres, we are dedicated to providing our audiences with the most innovative and immersive cinematic experiences. The continued addition of ScreenX and now 4DX is a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable moments at the movies. We are excited to bring these dynamic formats to our loyal patrons."



