Video: Watch Trailer for Season 2 of PERFECT MATCH

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the second season of the reality show Perfect Match.

Perfect Match brings together the most FAMOUSLY SINGLE stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

In the second season, 22 new singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.

Episodes 1-6 will premiere on June 7th, with 7-9 coming June 14th, and the finale episode dropping June 21st.