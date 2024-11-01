CJ 4DPLEX & MJR Theatres To Bring ScreenX To MJR Marketplace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJR Theatres, a State-of-the-Art Multiplex Cinema Operator with ten Michigan locations and over 160 screens, and CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced TODAY that Macomb County moviegoers will soon be able to experience movies on a 270-degree panoramic screen when ScreenX debuts at the MJR Marketplace Cinema in Sterling Heights. This will be the second ScreenX auditorium to debut in Michigan, following the opening of the state's first at the MJR Waterford Cinema earlier this year.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater that enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. This revolutionary approach offers viewers a captivating 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure. Through its unique presentation of key scenes and exclusive scenic elements, ScreenX immerses audiences in an unparalleled visual environment, reimagining the way movies are experienced.

The first films set to debut in ScreenX at the MJR Marketplace Cinema will be the highly anticipated big screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, Wicked, and Gladiator II, the action-packed sequel to the Oscar-winning original.

"We are thrilled to expand the innovative ScreenX format to our Sterling Heights location this November," said Joel Kincaid, Vice President of Operations for MJR Theatres. "Our launch of Michigan's first ScreenX at our Waterford location this past July was met with resounding success, and the reaction from our guests have been overwhelmingly positive. We are excited to expand this concept to the east side and very likely more locations in the coming years."

Featuring a Barco Laser projector, the ScreenX auditorium will deliver a superior image, with exceptional brightness levels, an increased contrast ratio and vivid colors for a radically improved viewing experience.

Don Savant, CEO and president of CJ 4DPLEX Americas, added, "The incredible response to our Waterford location proves that moviegoers seek super-premium offerings and, more importantly, a completely different experience from the home. We look forward to delivering that same unforgettable premium cinematic experience at MJR Marketplace this November!."

In addition to fully powered reclining chairs throughout the auditorium, select rows will also offer VIP Seats, MJR's exclusive luxury seating concept featuring premium heated reclining chairs, two convenient side tables, storage compartments for purses, coat hooks and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional personal space.

