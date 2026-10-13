CHURCH WIVES to Make Debut on BET Starring Gizelle Bryant

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BET and aTwist announced that the drama 'Church Wives,' the second title from BET and aTwist's microseries partnership, will premiere Wednesday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET/CT on BET, as part of the network's Where Drama Lives Wednesday lineup, with new episodes airing weekly.

Set inside a prominent megachurch, 'Church Wives' follows two ambitious women who go to war for status and power when a coveted leadership role opens up. Polite competition escalates fast, turning committee meetings, fundraisers, and Bible studies into battlegrounds for manipulation and shifting alliances. As devotion gives way to ego, the congregation is caught in the fallout, and victory starts to matter more than faith itself.

Series regulars include Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Clarice, Amberlin Morse, Kiana Nicole Washington, Cortez Adams, Alicia Marie, Lanre Idewu, Suki Sullivan, Paul Jerome, Cynthia Pope, Amanda Michelle Smith, Rhonda Bankston, Victoria Udeh, and Shannon Echols. Gizelle Bryant also serves as an executive producer on the series.

'I'm incredibly honored to be part of this exciting project,' said Gizelle Bryant, executive producer and star. 'Being able to help bring a project I'm so passionate about to life has been incredibly rewarding. I'm so proud of what we've created and can't wait for audiences everywhere to see it!'

The reformatted microseries, produced by aTwist, the vertical platform and studio, will air in half-hour installments in a horizontal format. BET will air a limited first-run window of the long-form episodes before they move to aTwist's vertical platform, where they will be formatted as a microseries, at a date to be announced soon.

aTwist is the U.S.-based premium vertical storytelling studio and entertainment platform engineered for how audiences consume entertainment today. aTwist is founded by Jana Winograde (former President of Showtime), Susan Rovner (former Chairman of NBCU Content and President of Warner Bros TV), and Lloyd Braun (former Chairman of ABC Entertainment Group, studio and network, and Chairman of WME).

BET Media Group, part of Skydance TV, a flagship division of Skydance Corporation (NYSE: SKYD), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a powerful portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, BET connects audiences across cable, streaming, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms, delivering culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.

For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

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