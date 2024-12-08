CHLOE IN MANHATTAN THE MUSICAL SERIES Releases First Episode

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Owning Manhattan’s breakout star Chloe Tucker Caine takes center stage in the highly anticipated new musical series Chloe in Manhattan, a vibrant and heartfelt story that blends humor, drama, and reimagined takes on some of your favorite songs. Best known for her role in the hit Netflix series Owning Manhattan alongside real estate mogul Ryan Serhant, Chloe now embarks on a personal journey in this unique blend of musical theater and comedy.



In Chloe in Manhattan, Caine draws from her own experiences of coming to New York City to chase her dreams on the Broadway stage, navigating the highs and lows of an aspiring performer’s life. Episode 1, titled “Ryan Serhant and I,” kicks off the series with an intimate look at Chloe’s journey from Broadway hopeful to finding a new path in the high-stakes world of New York real estate. As a self-described "theater girl turned real estate superstar," Chloe’s story is both hilarious and inspiring, capturing the whirlwind of getting hired and fired from nearly every bar in town, and eventually deciding to close the door on one dream to open the door to another.



"It's Glee meets Crazy Ex-Girlfriend meets Owning Manhattan,” says Chloe Tucker Caine, creator and star of the series. "I wanted to share my story in a way that was entertaining, but also real. Everyone has that moment where you have to take a leap of faith—and this series is all about that moment and the trials and tribulations that ensure."

The series showcases Chloe's dynamic range, drawing on her theater background that includes starring as Sophie in the Broadway National Tour of Mamma Mia!, playing Danielle in The Death of the Moon Off-Broadway, and originating the role of Ginny at the La Jolla Playhouse. Chloe in Manhattan fuses Caine’s theatrical chops with her flair for humor, bringing a fresh perspective to both the world of real estate and the entertainment industry.



The premiere episode also features a special appearance by real estate titan Ryan Serhant, who is known for his role in Owning Manhattan and Million Dollar Listing NY.



The creative team includes Michael McCrary (Director/Choreographer), Jake Primmerman (Director of Photography and Editor), Richard Amelius (Lyrics), Michael Ferrara (Musical Direction), Jacob Hiss (Lighting), Kailin Brown (Production Assistant), Drone OP (Serhant Studios)



Stay tuned for more episodes of Chloe in Manhattan with its catchy reimagined tunes, heartfelt moments, and bold performances. Chloe in Manhattan is set to become the must-watch series for fans of musicals, real estate drama, and everything in between.

About Chloe Tucker Caine:

Chloe Tucker Caine is a versatile actress and performer whose theater credits include Mamma Mia! (Broadway National Tour), The Death of the Moon (Off-Broadway), and Ginny in the world premiere of La Jolla Playhouse's production of Ginny. Chloe also stars in Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, alongside Ryan Serhant, and has garnered a devoted following for her authentic, charismatic performances both on stage and screen.

Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Pablo Lara

