CBS Will Air Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Concert Special Filmed in Their Home

According to Deadline, CBS will air an isolation concert special featuring Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood on Wednesday, April 1.

The special is titled Garth & Trisha: Live! and will feature footage of the artists performing live from their home recording studio, Studio G.

The pair said that they, along with CBS, will be donating $1 million to charities to help combate virus.

"We're seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one," Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement.

CBS describes the special as "an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time." It is produced by Horse of Troy Productions, Inc.

CBS has stated that there will be minimal crew involved, who will be practicing social distancing, and all will be filmed with "extensive safety precautions" in place.

Read more on Deadline.





