CBS Shuts Down Production of THE AMAZING RACE Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus outbreak has caused panic in all industries, and has now impacted the television show The Amazing Race.

According to Variety, CBS has temporarily shut down production of Season 33 of THE AMAZING RACE due to the virus outbreak. It was made clear that this move was just a precaution, and no one involved with the show has been impacted by the virus.

A CBS spokesperson told Variety,"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of 'The Amazing Race' have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series."

"All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it."

No new production start date for Season 33 has been determined.

Read more on Variety.

The Amazing Race is an American reality competition show in which typically Eleven teams of two race around the world. The race is generally split into twelve legs, with each leg requiring teams to deduce clues, navigate themselves in foreign areas, interact with locals, perform physical and mental challenges, and vie for airplane, boat, taxi, and other public transportation options on a limited budget provided by the show. Teams are progressively eliminated at the end of most legs, while the first team to arrive at the end of the final leg wins the grand prize of $1 million.





