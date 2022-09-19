CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October

CBS announced TODAY that the returning lineup for the fall season of CBS DREAM TEAM will include new episodes of LUCKY DOG, THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION, MISSION UNSTOPPABLE and HOPE IN THE WILD.

New episodes will premiere Saturday, Oct. 1 (9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.

"The CBS DREAM TEAM is an important element in our Saturday morning programming schedule," said Ray Paolantonio, SVP of current programs for CBS Entertainment. "In addition to being educational, these unique shows are entertaining and have consistently fascinated our youngest viewers. We are incredibly proud to showcase such quality programs promoting diversity and pro-social messaging, as well as encouraging pursuits in STEM among today's teens. We are looking forward to another captivating season."

Eric and Rashi Khanna Wiese will continue the mission of LUCKY DOG, to unite shelter dogs with their new families. Eric takes viewers on a journey of rescuing previously hard-to-love, out-of-control, untrained dogs and making their futures bright. At Eric's training facility, with the help of his wife, Rashi, he embarks on the seemingly impossible task of turning rescues into loving pets, with sound training methods that viewers can use at home to train their own dogs. In the end, a lucky family will adopt an even luckier dog.

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION, hosted by Mo Rocca of CBS SUNDAY MORNING and recipient of its third Daytime Emmy Award in 2020, will continue to tell inspiring stories of life-changing innovation - from historic scientific pioneers throughout past centuries, to the forward-looking visionaries of today. Each episode tells the dramatic stories behind the world's greatest inventions - and the perseverance, passion and price required to bring them to life. Upcoming stories this season include high-tech drones - used to find and capture giant pythons that have become an invasive species in the Florida Everglades - and an inventor who has created a device to translate the meaning of your dog's bark.

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and a team of traveling correspondents, showcases incredible women on the cutting edge of science and technology, including roboticists, zoologists, engineers, astronauts, physicists, mathematicians, archaeologists, astrophysicists, mechanical engineers, codebreakers and oceanographers. Young viewers can find inspiration through female STEM superstars in leading fields, such as social media, entertainment, animals, design and the internet - all categories that are key to the teen experience. New stories will include a scientist developing a portable lab that detects toxins, bacteria and viruses - and fits in a carrying case, and a biochemist on a mission to create new bioplastics that dissolve in water quickly and are non-toxic to people, fish and the environment.

HOPE IN THE WILD follows Hope Swinimer, a wildlife rehabilitation expert, and her dedicated team as they rescue and heal injured and orphaned animals of all kinds. Hope's passion for wildlife conservation shines through everything she does to lead her team on their mission to care for and return each animal to the wild. From the pressure of saving an animal in critical condition, to the joy in witnessing its victorious return home, HOPE IN THE WILD educates viewers on the day-to-day jobs of this animal care team and the species they encounter.

ALL IN WITH LAILA ALI scours the globe to track down the world's most compelling stories, profiling inspirational people, groundbreaking achievements and extraordinary lifestyles. Whether through sports, culture, travel or adventure, ALL IN steps off the beaten track into uncharted territory, inspiring audiences to go all in on their dreams. The series originally aired as part of the DREAM TEAM block for two seasons.

DID I MENTION INVENTION? hosted by Alie Ward, is a television series developed for teens that shares fascinating stories of invention and shines a light on everyday innovators. With each episode, Alie will present reports of human ingenuity and inspiration from around the United States - and in some cases, around the world. Viewers will learn about young innovators and little-known facts about the history and process of innovation, igniting a spark within the minds and hearts of audiences.

The CBS DREAM TEAM block is FCC educational/informational compliant, targeted to 13- to 16-year-olds and appealing to all viewers. All the programs are specifically designed to further the educational and informational needs of children, have educating and informing children as a significant purpose and otherwise meet the definition of Core Programming as specified in the Commission's rules.

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup for the 2022-2023 season, as of Oct. 1. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.