CBS All Access Announces Additional Casting for Season Two of THE TWILIGHT ZONE

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced additional casting for the second season of its original anthology series THE TWILIGHT ZONE, including Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins and Damon Wayans Jr. The upcoming 10-episode second season of THE TWILIGHT ZONE is slated to premiere exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS this summer.

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's modern re-imagining of the classic brings the original series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times. The series' second season will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.

Additional season two cast and episode titles, in no particular order, include:

Episode: "8"

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale ("Community," "Stargirl") and Brandon Jay McLaren ("UnREAL," "Graceland")

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: "A Small Town"

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. ("Happy Endings," "Let's Be Cops"), David Krumholtz ("The Deuce," "Evel"), Natalie Martinez ("Reminiscence," "The I-Land"), and Paula Newsome ("Barry," "Chicago Med")

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: "Try, Try"

Starring Topher Grace ("Blackkklansman," "Black Mirror") and Kylie Bunbury ("When They See Us," "Pitch")

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: "You Might Also Like"

Starring Gretchen Mol ("Boardwalk Empire," "Manchester by the Sea") and Greta Lee ("Russian Doll," "High Maintenance")

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: "Ovation"

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell ("Birds of Prey," "Lovecraft Country"), Tawny Newsome ("Space Force," "Lower Decks"), Sky Ferreira ("Baby Driver," "Twin Peaks"), Paul F. Tompkins ("BoJack Horseman," "Comedy Bang! Bang!"), and Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!" "Night at the Museum" franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Previously announced cast and episodes include:

Episode: "Downtime"

Starring Morena Baccarin (the "Deadpool" franchise, "Homeland"), Colman Domingo ("If Beale Street Could Talk," "Fear the Walking Dead") and Tony Hale ("Veep," "Toy Story 4")

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: "The Who of You"

Starring Ethan Embry ("Grace and Frankie," "Blindspotting"), Daniel Sunjata ("Graceland," "Rescue Me"), and Billy Porter ("Pose," "Like a Boss")

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: "A Human Face"

Starring Jenna Elfman ("Fear the Walking Dead," "Dharma & Greg"), Chris Meloni ("The Handmaid's Tale," "42"), and Tavi Gevinson ("Person to Person," "Enough Said")

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: "Among The Untrodden"

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: "Meet in the Middle"

Starring Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld," "Black Mirror: USS Callister") and Gillian Jacobs ("Community," "Love")

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl

The original "The Twilight Zone" premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. "The Twilight Zone" became a worldwide phenomenon and took fans on a journey into a wondrous land of imagination from 1959 to 1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity's hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not.

THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg's Genre Films. In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg also serve as executive producers.

Season one of THE TWILIGHT ZONE, as well as the entire original series, is available to stream now on CBS All Access.





