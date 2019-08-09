CBS All Access Adds Children's Programming, Including DANGER MOUSE, CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced plans to bring children's programming to the service including exclusive original series and more than 1,000 episodes of library programming, marking CBS All Access' first venture into children's content. CBS ALL ACCESS will begin rolling out its children's programming later this year.

CBS ALL ACCESS has teamed up with DHX Media and Boat Rocker Studios to license its first two original children's series, ordering new seasons of DHX Media's CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, and Boat Rocker's new DANGER MOUSE, produced with BBC Children's Productions. In addition, CBS ALL ACCESS will add more than 1,000 episodes of library children's programming including the classic original DANGER MOUSE series from Boat Rocker Studios and titles from DHX Media like the classic INSPECTOR GADGET, THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON BEAR, MADELINE and HEATHCLIFF.

"Based on the age and demographics of our subscriber base, with an average age of 44, we see a significant opportunity to invest in children's programming and provide even more value for subscribers with new originals and a world-class library of programming, specifically catered to our subscribers' children," said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive. "We have already acquired two originals and look forward to adding even more prior to launch to further expand our children's library. This is the latest addition to our expanding content offering at CBS All Access, following our recently announced plans to further diversify our original programming with documentary and unscripted content in addition to our growing roster of flagship series like STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, THE GOOD FIGHT and THE TWILIGHT ZONE."





Related Articles View More TV Stories