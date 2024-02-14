Brittany Snow to Co-Lead Starz's THE HUNTING WIVES Series

STARZ has confirmed that Brittany Snow will co-lead its upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives,” alongside previously announced co-lead Malin Åkerman. STARZ ordered eight episodes of the addictive, twisty thriller, which will begin production this Spring in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Snow will portray Sophie O'Neil in the series based on the novel by May Cobb, which tells the story of Sophie and her family's move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank's (Malin Åkerman) irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

Snow can currently be seen in the 2024 Academy Award-nominated live-action short film Red White & Blue. She also debuted her directorial feature debut film Parachute at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival and earned two awards including the Thunderbird Rising Special Award. Parachute is set for a 2024 release. Snow will also be seen in the upcoming feature The Good Half which debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

“The Hunting Wives” is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write and serve as showrunner, Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

