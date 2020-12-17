Bridge Works Entertainment Announces New Initiatives to Highlight Latinx Storytelling

Bridge Works Entertainment, a production company that packages and executive-produces formats acquired from Europe, Latin America and Asia for the US market, founded by George Salinas, seeks new initiatives to bring more international projects to American audiences, and expand on the need for Latinx storytelling.

The purpose behind Salinas' mission is to promote and uplift projects that fall under the radar with American audiences.

Salinas recently partnered with Ivan Plaza, owner and founder of the Latinx comic book publisher, Chido Comics, to produce their next titles for TV and film. This partnership was formed with the intention to create Latinx superhero stories and share Latin comic culture to the US audience. This expansion will bring new premium television series to the U.S. audience.

"Latinx culture has a lot to offer with many great artists coming up," Salinas explains. "We DON'T have much representation to speak from, but I see the hunger of the industry to give us a platform. I feel we would have to create these platforms to develop and nurture the talent on every side."

Salinas executive-produced the highly-popular Netflix series "Julie and the Phantoms." The series was inspired by a Brazilian format television series and was packaged for the U.S. market by George and his agent, Andy Patman. George and Bridge Works have a vast number of formats in his catalog from Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, Japan, and recently expanded to Germany and South Korea.

As part of the expansion for Bridge Works Entertainment, Salinas has brought on Miriam Reyna to serve as executive producer and head of content.

Bridge Works Entertainment is also responsible for managing and supporting up-and-coming Latinx talent, including actress Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) and writer Carolina Rivera (Jane the Virgin).

George is repped by A3 Artist Agency, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and Impact24 PR.

George Salinas is an executive producer of film and television, and the founder and CEO of Bridge Works Entertainment, a production company that packages and executive produces formats it acquires from Europe, Latin America, and Asia, for the U.S. market. Global business recently expanded and includes Chile, Turkey, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, in addition to its existing business in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Spain.

As an executive producer, Salinas has sold formats to CBS, Fox, Lionsgate, Warner Bros, and Netflix. In the summer of 2020, Netflix released the anticipated Brazilian format-television series, Julie and the Phantoms, which Salinas sold, packaged for format in the U.S., and served as executive producer on.

Before founding BWE, Salinas co-founded Cross Over Entertainment, where he acquired television formats and packaged them for the U.S. During his time there, he solidified business with studios and companies in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

George entered the world of entertainment in 2002 after a career change from finance, when he joined Aimee Entertainment as a talent agent. During his decade at this boutique agency, he spearheaded its literary department.

George Salinas was born and raised in south central Los Angeles.