Breaking Glass Buys Chilean Gay Drama THE STRONG ONES

North American distribution rights for Chilean gay drama "The Strong Ones" have gone to Breaking Glass Pictures.

Set against the dramatic beauty of southern Chile, "The Strong Ones" follows Lucas who travels to a remote town to visit his sister, according to Variety. There he meets Antonio who works on a local fishing boat. An intense romance grows between them despite their contrasting world views.

"This beautifully produced and acted film is about strength, love, finding oneself and about a deep connection between two men," said Rich Wolff, Breaking Glass Picture CEO.

Expressing his delight for the deal with Breaking Glass, Zuñiga, who also wrote and produced the drama, commented: "This is special for me since the U.S. is a place I feel very connected to, being an NYU Graduate Film alum."

"The film celebrates our love, our resilience, and our dignity, all of which we will continue to fight for, wherever we are," said writer and director Omar Zuñiga.

Watch the official trailer here:

