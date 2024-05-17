Flor Release New Single 'Kick It'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Hood River, Oregon's, now the world’s alt-pop darlings, flor, release their newest single “Kick It.”

A fuzzed out, knobs dialed all the way up type of track, “Kick It” tells judgmental onlookers to shove it and be on their way. A more confident, provocative take from flor, the band continues showing their vast songwriting range as they explore the joy of their newfound creative independence.

Vocalist Zach Grace shares that, “This song is weird because it's inspired by so many different experiences. It's tied to the real world by the bridge which is just an affirmation to my partner who blazes their own trail. When ditching the status quo, trying things your own way can leave you isolated and alone. You have to remember that the eyes of onlookers don't have to elicit feelings of judgment, but instead can be a gift of encouragement and awe. And if it is from a space of judgment, well that's their issue to sort out, not yours.”

Continuing, “It's also inspired very loosely by ‘Into The Spider-Verse.’ I took my own interpretation and inspiration from the film and created a character in my head that is so ridiculously cool that people just can't understand the weight of them. I wrote them this song.”

Last month, flor starred in The Noise’s first episode of their new video series titled Something Loud. Filmed in Los Angeles – with the help from Betawave Media – flor performed their singles “Every Night,” “Warm Blood Pt 2,” “No More Time,” and “Gotta Do Something” to showcase what “loud” means to them.

Regularly releasing new singles to keep their fanbase fed, the last few months have seen flor unveil “Same Color as the Sun,” "Warm Blood Pt 2" and “Nosedive.” “Same Color as the Sun” quickly gained traction at Triple A radio and continues to chart higher week after week. "Warm Blood Pt 2" also arrived with an official video. With the song's precursor dating back to their 2016 debut album come out. you're hiding, part two wasn't initially created as a follow up. But as the band began writing with the intent of creating something as rapturous as the original, things started to fall in place.

The end of 2023 also saw flor join their friends in The Maine for a massive North American tour, selling out almost every single date. Over the coming months, flor will continue to ride their current wave of inspiration with more new music on the way.

ABOUT FLOR

flor finds light in the promise of a new day. The Hood River, OR trio—Zach Grace (vocals, guitar), Dylan Bauld (bass), and Kyle Hill (drums)—excavate unshakable melodies from jubilant synths, buoyant beats, and lush guitars as they relay a coming-of-age story all their own.

The story began as high school kids playing in a garage. The band quietly generated hundreds of millions of streams in the wake of their 2016 debut come out. you’re hiding. In 2019, ley lines only accelerated their momentum buoyed by tracks including “white noise,” “slow motion,” and “dancing around.” Critical acclaim followed from NYLON, Billboard, Paste, and Ones To Watch who hailed the album as “an exhilarating balancing act.”

They concluded a successful headline tour at the top of 2020 only to face the harsh reality of the Global Pandemic with the rest of us. Once it became safe enough to do so, the musicians congregated back in Los Angeles at Dylan’s studio for a series of writing sessions. This time around, they built the bulk of the songs face-to-face together inspired by favorite records from the likes of MGMT, Phoenix, The Killers, and M83. The result was their 2022 third full-length album, Future Shine which won over the praise of Rolling Stone, AltPress, and many others.

After taking some time to evaluate who they want to be creatively, flor is now back and more refreshed than they’ve ever been. The end of last year saw the release of “Same Color as the Sun” as the band joined The Maine for a massive North American tour.

Photo credit: Claire Leahy

