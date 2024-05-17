Slash Releases Star-Studded Solo Album 'Orgy of the Damned'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SLASH the iconic, GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and songwriter has released his highly anticipated sixth solo album titled Orgy of the Damned.

SLASH has also revealed the third single and a new video for “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” featuring Demi Lovato’s powerhouse vocals. “Slash is a legendary talent and friend I've known for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with him again for his project. He brought such an amazing energy when we were in the studio and reimagining this iconic song together was effortless and fun. He had such a clear vision for the song and I’m grateful that he wanted to honor my story. I’m so proud of what we created!" Lovato says.

A vibrant homage to the blues, SLASH’s star-studded blues album and sixth solo album of his career overall, Orgy of the Damned is a collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalize the blues with a stripped-down approach. Celebrating both well-known and largely undiscovered songs, SLASH offers a nostalgic nod to the past while reinvigorating the songs with his inimitable guitar playing and the spirit of collaboration.

On Orgy of the Damned, the acclaimed guitarist reteamed with storied producer Mike Clink and enlisted the album’s diverse guest vocalists, which include Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart. Rounding out his blues band in the studio and on the road, SLASH reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball outfit in the 90s, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

For the album, everything was played live in the room, with an emphasis on improvisation which resulted in a collection of energized songs that are vital and raw. Highlights include “Oh Well” with outlaw country star Chris Stapleton’s gritty vocals on the beloved early Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac tune, and the Howlin’ Wolf-penned first single “Killing Floor” an electrifying collaboration with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica. “Hoochie Coochie Man,”--written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Muddy Waters--showcases the album’s the in-the-moment nature and unrestrained energy with Z.Z. Top’s Billy F. Gibbons stepping in on guitar and vocals, Gary Clark Jr. joins in for a rowdy take on Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads,” and Beth Hart stuns on the twanging and soulful rendition of T. Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday.” Some of the songs, like Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher,” Charlie Segar’s “Key to the Highway,” and Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign,” had been performed by Slash’s Blues Ball, while others, like Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City,” were long-time favorites for SLASH.

Next week, SLASH will perform songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, tune-in on Monday, May 20, Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22 to watch SLASH perform a selection of songs from his new blues album alongside Cleto and the Cletones airing at 11:35 PM (ET/PT)/10:35 PM (CT) on ABC, as well as the following day on Hulu and YouTube. On Wednesday, May 29, SLASH will perform an acoustic set in store at Amoeba in Hollywood. Capacity is limited, to attend the SLASH at Amoeba Hollywood, visit HERE.

Launching this summer, SLASH has curated an all-star Blues lineup for the first-ever S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. SLASH’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival artists include Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. On all dates, SLASH will perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal. For all S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival dates, visit: SerpentFestival.com.

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival is designed with maximum social impact in mind and SLASH has chosen five nonprofit organizations to directly benefit from touring proceeds to help lift marginalized communities and support mental health initiatives that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. Through PLUS1.ORG, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival will donate a portion of the proceeds from every VIP package, as well as every Ticket sold, directly to NAMI the National Alliance on Mental Illness, The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child. For details on all S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival VIP packages, visit serpentfestival.com/vip.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival 2024 North American Dates with Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe:

* Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, and Eric Gales ** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson # Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward ,and Jackie Venson $ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph + Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph ^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph ^^Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph About SLASH: SLASH, the GRAMMY®-winning, world-renowned rock guitarist who has played in Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver, as well as his own groups Slash’s Snakepit and Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, has released five solo albums overall, and now six with the forthcoming Orgy of the Damned. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010)-which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Fergie, Myles Kennedy, Iggy Pop, Beth Hart, and more on vocals-he formed the solo band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators who’ve been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade. Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released four albums, including 2022’s 4, which arrived via Gibson Records and debuted as the #1-selling hard rock album the week of release. Over the years, SLASH has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Guns N’ Roses in 2012 and was named #2 on TIME magazine’s “The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players” after Jimi Hendrix. He rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016 for a historic and ongoing world tour and just wrapped a global tour with his group Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. SLASH will officially release his sixth solo album titled Orgy of the Damned, on May 17, 2024, on Gibson Records (Firebird Music distribution) HERE. For more information, visit: www.slashonline.com. Photo credit: Gene Kirkland

Comments