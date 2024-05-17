Listen: Joshua Bassett Returns With Nostalgic Single 'The Golden Years,' Will Release Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett returns with the nostalgic new single, “The Golden Years.” The track serves as the lead single from his upcoming debut album The Golden Years, arriving July 26.

“Encapsulating the bitter-sweet nostalgia of my late teens and early twenties, my debut album is a love-letter to “the golden years” of my life thus far,” Bassett shares. “This body of work spans the hope and heartbreak of my transition into adulthood. It’s a genre-bending journal entry from the bottom of my heart.”

“The Golden Years” is the first new track from Bassett this year, following 2023’s hopeful single “Just Love.” Last year also saw him sell out venues across the globe on his spring headline run, as well as the release of season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which he reprised the character Ricky. In 2022, he released the deeply personal Sad Songs In A Hotel Room EP as well as his equally intimate, 4-track EP Different.

ABOUT JOSHUA BASSETT:

Emmy-Award winning Joshua Bassett is a skilled musician, songwriter, actor and multi-instrumentalist. Born in Oceanside, California, Bassett began his career with a string of lead roles in local stage productions and his music career began by playing drums in church, teaching himself ukulele, guitar, and piano, and writing his first song at 15 years old.

Bassett is most widely known for his portrayal of Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, for which he notably earned a Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children's or Young Teen Program. In 2019, Bassett inked a deal with Warner Records, marking the start of his solo career. His debut single, "Common Sense," debuted in 2020, and the following year saw the release of his self-titled debut EP, Joshua Bassett, which included tracks “Feel Something” and “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free”, for which the proceeds were donated to various mental health organizations. Bassett unveiled two EPs in 2022, Sad Songs In A Hotel Room and Different, preceding the release of the uplifting single "Just Love" in 2023, following a sold-out global headline tour. Currently, Bassett prepares for the eagerly anticipated launch of his debut album, The Golden Years.

Photo Credit: Harry Toohey

Comments