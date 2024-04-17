Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jodie Turner-Smith Cast in A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jodie Turner-Smith are all set to join Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in Sony's upcoming imaginative A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Their specific roles in the film have not been confirmed and specific plot details have also been kept under wraps. The film is said to center on an emotional connection between two strangers, likely to be Robbie and Farrell.

The film is directed by Kogonada, with a script by Seth Reiss, who wrote 2022's The Menu.

Rabe is a Tony-Award nominated actress who is perhaps best known for her roles in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. In addition to her many other television roles, she has appeared on Broadway in Steel Magnolias, The Merchant of Venice, and Seminar with Alan Rickman.

Waller-Bridge is known as the creator and writer behind Fleabag. She has since appeared in several onscreen roles, including most recently in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Jodie Turner-Smith is an actress who will be next seen in the Star Wars series The Acolyte. She will also appear in Disney's upcoming Trons: Ares, the third film in the Tron series.