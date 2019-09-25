Billy Joel's Life to be Turned into Anthology TV Series

MGM Television is teaming with Universal Music Publishing Group to create "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," a scripted "arc-thology" based on Billy Joel's life.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show, which takes its title from Joel's favorite song from his sizable catalog, will see each episode based on lyrics of his hits and populated by characters from his songs, including the Stranger, the Piano Man, Mamma Leone and Sgt. O'Leary. The tracks will be reimagined and rearranged by Joel's music team - with his input - and take his tunes in new directions.

Kevin FOX is creating the series. He will also executive produce alongside Joel and his longtime producing partner, Steve Cohen. Universal Music Publishing Group's Jody Gerson and Marc Cimino will associate produce.

This marks the first time Joel's entire body of work will be licensed for a series.

Joel's music was heard on Broadway in the jukebox musical "Moving Out" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre from 2002 to 2005.

Read the original news on The Hollywood Reporter.





