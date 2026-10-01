Audrey Hobert Performs CHATEAU Live on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Audrey Hobert brought her song Chateau to Jimmy Kimmel Live, delivering the track in a live performance for the ABC late-night program. The appearance gave Kimmel's audience a direct showcase of the song, with Hobert performing it in full for the broadcast.

The segment was filmed in Brooklyn, a setting that added a location-specific backdrop to the taping rather than the show's typical studio setup. Chateau served as the centerpiece of Hobert's time on the Kimmel stage, with the performance built entirely around the song.

The Brooklyn taping placed Hobert among the range of musical acts that have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, offering viewers a straightforward look at the song performed live in front of the show's cameras.

The clip focuses squarely on the musical performance itself, giving audiences an unfiltered presentation of Chateau as Hobert delivered it on the night of the taping.

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