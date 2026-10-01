Guillermo Finally Finds a Reason to Love Mornings on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Guillermo, the longtime sidekick on Jimmy Kimmel Live, starred in a sponsored segment built around his well-known dislike of mornings. The bit, sponsored by Thomas', follows Guillermo as he encounters a new friend who gives him a reason to look forward to waking up, turning a familiar personal trait into the premise for the segment.

The segment leans on Guillermo's established on-air persona as someone who struggles with early mornings, a recurring element of his appearances on the ABC late-night program. Rather than a traditional interview, the piece plays out as a scripted comedic bit, with Guillermo's reaction to his new discovery driving the humor.

The segment arrives as part of Jimmy Kimmel Live's mix of sponsored content and recurring bits involving its on-air personalities. As described, the premise centers entirely on Guillermo's journey from dreading mornings to finding something, in the form of his new friend, that changes his outlook.

The bit keeps its focus narrow, built around the single comedic conceit of Guillermo's transformation, with the Thomas' sponsorship woven into the segment's setup and payoff.

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