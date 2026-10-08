Bill Murray Golfs Across Ireland in New Trailer

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Paramount+ has released a trailer for A Course Called Ireland, a six-part documentary series that follows Bill Murray and bestselling author Tom Coyne as they play their way across some of Ireland's golf courses. The footage centers on the pair's travels through the country, framing the series as a look at Irish culture and landscape beyond the fairways.

The series brings together Murray and Coyne, described as long-time golfing companions, along with members of the extended Murray family, including Joel and John Murray, and celebrity guests Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce. Each thirty-minute episode tracks the group across the island's courses, with the series produced by Skydance Sports and Stellify Media.

A Course Called Ireland is set to premiere Sunday, October 25 on Paramount+, with episodes built around the group's stops at courses across the country. The series is billed as a portrait of Ireland and its people as much as a golf documentary, following Murray and his companions through unscripted moments along the way.

More details on the series, including its full cast of guests and premiere plans, were previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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