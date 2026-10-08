A COURSE CALLED IRELAND Trailer Released for Paramount+ Golf Documentary

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Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer and key art for A Course Called Ireland, the six-part documentary series featuring Bill Murray and author Tom Coyne playing their way across some of Ireland's most legendary golf courses. A Course Called Ireland, produced by Skydance Sports and Stellify Media, will premiere Sunday, October 25 on Paramount+.

Each thirty minute episode follows Murray and friends across some of the island's most breathtaking fairways. Joined by the extended Murray family, including Joel and John Murray, celebrity friends Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce, and long-time golfing companion and author Tom Coyne, A Course Called Ireland isn't just a show about golf — it's a celebration of life going gloriously off course. The series captures candid, unscripted moments woven with the wit, warmth, and wonder of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The six-part series will premiere globally on Paramount+ on October 25 excluding LatAm, and the UK, where it will air on BBC Two, BBC One Northern Ireland, and BBC iPlayer.

The Showrunners and Executive Producers are Casey Scharf and Morgan Roberts, with Scharf having originally developed and packaged the series for television, and Chris Cottam serves as Series Director. The series was commissioned for the BBC by Catherine Catton, in her capacity as Head of Factual Entertainment and Events Commissioning, and Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland. The BBC Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor is Cal Turner and BBC Northern Ireland's Commissioning Editor is Jason Butler. Paramount+ have commissioned A Course Called Ireland, inspired by Tom Coyne's New York Times bestseller, A Course Called Ireland: A Long Walk in Search of a Country, a Pint, and the Next Tee. The series is produced by Stellify Media and Skydance Sports, with Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Greg Groggel and Jason T. Reed serving as Executive Producers, and Stellify Media, with Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy serving as Executive Producers.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

About Skydance Sports

Skydance Sports is built for where sports entertainment is headed, an award-winning studio creating premium content and experiences at the intersection of sports and culture. Upcoming projects include the Hulu scripted drama series The Land from DAN FOGELMAN, Paramount Pictures' theatrical feature Mr. Irrelevant, starring David Corenswet, and A Course Called Ireland, a genre-bending golf adventure starring Bill Murray. In the past year, Skydance Sports received an Emmy nomination for Rafa and 10 Sports Emmy nominations for projects including America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, WWE: Unreal, Elway, and Saquon. The studio's critically acclaimed portfolio also includes Golden Globe-nominated best feature film Air starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, PGA-nominated best documentary AKA Charlie Sheen, and Sports Emmy winning franchise Pick is In.

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